$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the highest is $239.26 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. 865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,679. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,946.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

