25,585 Shares in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 533,510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 121,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.62 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $359.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,107 shares of company stock worth $124,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

