265 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

American Express stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.41. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

