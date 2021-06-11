27,692 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Jack in the Box comprises approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.51. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

