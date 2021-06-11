2key.network (2KEY) Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $162,328.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00836368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.08331145 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 75,902,348 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

