30,362 Shares in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

PTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

