$304.60 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce sales of $304.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.40 million and the highest is $312.30 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $270.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

