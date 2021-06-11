325,717 Shares in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Purchased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 325,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter.

VSPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSPR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 976,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

