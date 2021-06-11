$344.17 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post sales of $344.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Infinera reported sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Infinera stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,748. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Infinera by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Infinera by 945.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinera by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $6,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

