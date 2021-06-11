$362.27 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $362.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.60 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $18.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,816.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE AMC traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,266,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,608,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock worth $31,905,155. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.