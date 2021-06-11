$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Square reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $19.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $219.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,520,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 309.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.53.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.