4,079 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

