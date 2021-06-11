4,859 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 211,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

