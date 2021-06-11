53,468 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGMS. Truist Securities increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

