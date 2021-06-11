5,658 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $161.10 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.