60,564 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,564 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

