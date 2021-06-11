$71.01 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post sales of $71.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.22 million and the lowest is $70.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $72.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $288.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.15 million to $292.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.96 million, with estimates ranging from $299.89 million to $326.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -115.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.