$72.27 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report $72.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.91 million. Navigator reported sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $330.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $360.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $594.71 million, a P/E ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

