8X8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,055 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,377% compared to the average volume of 1,290 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 8X8 by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in 8X8 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

