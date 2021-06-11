9,918 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Acquired by Wealthsimple US Ltd.

Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $86.44. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

