Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of AEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 182,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,824. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73.

In other news, Director Rahn K. Porter acquired 5,793 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,112.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,793 shares of company stock worth $170,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

