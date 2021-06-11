Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.49.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

