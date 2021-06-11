Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 149,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

