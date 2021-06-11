Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,379 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.54. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

