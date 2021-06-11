Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 336.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

