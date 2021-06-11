Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

