Acerinox’s (ANIOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

