Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $206.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $183.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.30.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.80 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.