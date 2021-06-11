Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce $22.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.75 million to $23.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.94 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $149.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 1,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,371. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

