Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

GNL opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.12 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

