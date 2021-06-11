Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

