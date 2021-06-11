Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

