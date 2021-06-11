AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAW traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,139,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 140,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,871,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $557,000.

