Advisory Research Inc. Sells 18,218 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CSD opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.86. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $67.19.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

