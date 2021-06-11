Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

