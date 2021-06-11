Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of AERI opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $729.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

