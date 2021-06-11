Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.20 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.