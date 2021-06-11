ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) versus Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV 7.00% 7.42% 0.93% Zadar Ventures N/A -85.13% -63.74%

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of ageas SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Zadar Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $14.13 billion 0.81 $1.30 billion $6.92 8.52 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ageas SA/NV and Zadar Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 2 4 4 0 2.20 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Zadar Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.