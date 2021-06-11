Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

