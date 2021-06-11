Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 59.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,067 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -311.31 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

