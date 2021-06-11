Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $634,000 Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,780 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

