Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $240.00 at Loop Capital

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.25% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

ABNB opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,253 shares of company stock valued at $134,204,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,175.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

