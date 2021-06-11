Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

6/4/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/12/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

AKRO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,669. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

