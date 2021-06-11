Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 19,175 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,790.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00.
NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $19.41 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
