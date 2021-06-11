Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 19,175 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,790.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $19.41 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

