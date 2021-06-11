Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,998.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $1,482,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. Analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

