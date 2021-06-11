Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,870,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 206,382 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

