Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $560,900.00.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 255.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

