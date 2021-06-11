Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 5,919 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zai Lab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.39.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,116 shares of company stock worth $46,024,019 in the last 90 days.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

