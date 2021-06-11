Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.74 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,801,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,949,011 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,739,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.