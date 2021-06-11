Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 203,345 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.